Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC Purchases Shares of 958,605 Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 958,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,305,000. Oasis Petroleum accounts for 8.7% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 4.85% of Oasis Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,764.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 414,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,711,000 after buying an additional 407,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 4.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 414,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,167,000 after buying an additional 16,195 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $3.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.95. 262,921 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,806. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

