1,432 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Kozak & Associates Inc.

Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.58.

MAR traded down $3.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $174.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,882,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.23 and a twelve month high of $184.99.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,909 shares of company stock worth $4,130,585 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

