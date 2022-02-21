Kozak & Associates Inc. Invests $356,000 in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 735 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the third quarter worth $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Paycom Software by 59.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Paycom Software from $655.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Paycom Software from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.21.

PAYC traded down $9.15 on Monday, reaching $318.57. The company had a trading volume of 378,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,185. The stock has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $362.09 and its 200 day moving average is $442.15.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.84 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

