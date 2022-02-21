Advisor Resource Council Cuts Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Advisor Resource Council lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,458 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 226,174,387 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,895,902,000 after buying an additional 6,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Comcast by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $8,025,044,000 after buying an additional 7,794,333 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Comcast by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,568,047,000 after buying an additional 1,672,746 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,292,883,000 after buying an additional 1,946,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Comcast by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,081,793,000 after buying an additional 1,153,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Citigroup cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.28.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.64. 21,220,419 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,771,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.91. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.00%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

