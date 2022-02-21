Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 137 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $49,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other news, SVP Ilya Yuffa sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.45, for a total value of $237,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total transaction of $55,739,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,570 shares of company stock valued at $56,974,872. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $240.31 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $178.58 and a 12 month high of $283.90. The stock has a market cap of $229.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.97 and a 200 day moving average of $251.48.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 63.84%.

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.71.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.