Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,476 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Intel by 0.3% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 20.0% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 12.7% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Intel by 75.1% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after buying an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price target on Intel in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.07.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $45.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

