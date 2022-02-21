Keebeck Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,306 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on American Tower from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on American Tower from $324.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.40.

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total value of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,403,276. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $228.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,705,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,538. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $259.48 and a 200 day moving average of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.