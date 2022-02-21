The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 41.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,281,827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,432,759 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 0.6% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,401,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 86.2% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $219.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.92.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $151.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,785,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,718,512. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.29. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $129.26 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $275.57 billion, a PE ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

