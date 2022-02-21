Snowball (SNOB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $69,464.00

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 21st. Snowball has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $69,464.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Snowball has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00000681 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00044325 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,724.95 or 0.06999220 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38,833.25 or 0.99745836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.01 or 0.00048834 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00051109 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,499,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,682,670 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

