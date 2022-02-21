Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Receives $1,875.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,948.00.

SAUHY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Straumann from CHF 2,187 to CHF 2,021 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Get Straumann alerts:

Shares of SAUHY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.05. The company had a trading volume of 10,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,276. Straumann has a 52 week low of $56.10 and a 52 week high of $114.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.69.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.