U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $44,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB opened at $57.10 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.27 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.08%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.19.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

