EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $12.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,882 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after purchasing an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,981,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $45,280,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,549,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,690,000 after purchasing an additional 257,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,537,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,009. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.40.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

