EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $21.64 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 87.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 181,482 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $21,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $30,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 22.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FMC during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FMC by 542.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.22 on Monday, reaching $116.89. 840,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 783,091. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $87.27 and a 52 week high of $122.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.40.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 37.19%.

FMC declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

