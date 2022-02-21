EP Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 87.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,808 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $29,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $494.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $509.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $478.75.

SPGI stock traded down $2.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $378.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,253,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,474. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.37 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $91.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $433.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $443.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 260.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

