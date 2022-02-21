EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $38.18 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,090 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 303,051 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.0% of EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $38,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 66,900 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $93.34. 6,210,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,924,979. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.14.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.