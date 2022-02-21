KLCM Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 107,419 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 93,157 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,316 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,984,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,990,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,361 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 160.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 73,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tellurian alerts:

In other Tellurian news, Director Claire Harvey purchased 16,000 shares of Tellurian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

Shares of Tellurian stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 12,403,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,070,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.