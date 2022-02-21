KLCM Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,260,338 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,380,486,000 after purchasing an additional 908,866 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958,477 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,084,784 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $912,024,000 after purchasing an additional 381,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,930,298 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $892,136,000 after purchasing an additional 747,990 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMAT. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.62.

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $3.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $133.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,151,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,546,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.50 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.70 and its 200 day moving average is $141.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.38% and a net margin of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

