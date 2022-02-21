Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 75,353 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter valued at about $59,645,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,150 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 55.6% in the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 840,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James set a $49.00 target price on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.94.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 40,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $1,561,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 367,201 shares of company stock worth $14,435,389. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.02. 15,846,697 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,144,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.07. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $46.20.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations.

