KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 70,630 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,630 shares during the quarter. MGIC Investment comprises about 1.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $6,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 322,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 38.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,072,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,183,000 after acquiring an additional 580,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 0.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461,720 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,080,000 after acquiring an additional 9,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.07.

In related news, Director Daniel A. Arrigoni acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.19 per share, with a total value of $70,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.52. 2,076,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,216,829. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.20. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

