KLCM Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 14.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,626,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,997 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Technologies accounts for approximately 5.8% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $27,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 2,742.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Allegheny Technologies by 269.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 9,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $229,000.

Shares of ATI stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, hitting $23.97. 143,057 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,953. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -72.64 and a beta of 1.51. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $25.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.74.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $765.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegheny Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank raised Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen raised Allegheny Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

