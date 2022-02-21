Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 59,985 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Intellectus Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59,985 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in General Electric by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,623,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,854,000 after purchasing an additional 186,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in General Electric by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,192,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,310 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in General Electric by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 465,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,753 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $1,658,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

NYSE:GE opened at $92.69 on Monday. General Electric has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.98.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.14%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

