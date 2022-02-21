FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 532 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 0.9% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Medtronic by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,692,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,816,810,000 after acquiring an additional 735,134 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,173,208 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,771,615,000 after buying an additional 360,078 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Medtronic by 0.6% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,643,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,999,000 after buying an additional 105,057 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Medtronic by 98.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,389,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,348,000 after buying an additional 7,623,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,547,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,200,000 after buying an additional 547,223 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson purchased 5,010 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $103.26 per share, with a total value of $517,332.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $100.58 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.38 and a fifty-two week high of $135.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.30. The company has a market capitalization of $135.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.62%.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.17.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

