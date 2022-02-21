Adirondack Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 84.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,011 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after acquiring an additional 11,321,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,057,204 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $242,681,000 after acquiring an additional 537,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.71.

EPD opened at $23.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. The company has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.27. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.465 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.57%.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.72 per share, with a total value of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.