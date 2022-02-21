SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Acquired by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,898 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $33,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the third quarter worth $766,000.

NYSEARCA BIL traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $91.42. 58,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,094,656. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.40 and a fifty-two week high of $91.52.

