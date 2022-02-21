Cornerstone Advisory LLC Buys 187 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $399.29 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $420.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

