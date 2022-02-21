Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Sold by SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.

SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. lessened its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,156,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,000,000 shares during the quarter. Coupang accounts for 44.1% of SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. owned approximately 0.29% of Coupang worth $14,235,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Coupang by 3,081.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coupang during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Coupang by 49.4% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Coupang by 136.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 1,189 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $30,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock valued at $13,250,807.

Coupang stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.99. 12,975,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,156,956. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

