iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,018 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 756.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 561.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,158,000 after purchasing an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,087,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,802,000 after purchasing an additional 46,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded down $1.71 on Monday, hitting $240.82. 861,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,806. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.90. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $210.50 and a 1-year high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

