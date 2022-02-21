Advisor Resource Council Sells 11,267 Shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Advisor Resource Council lowered its position in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,267 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in BlueLinx were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BlueLinx by 177.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,537,000 after purchasing an additional 426,795 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,283 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 477,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,359,000 after acquiring an additional 22,919 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,382,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlueLinx by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares during the last quarter. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BXC stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.71. 9,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,594. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.05 and a 1 year high of $96.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $831.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BlueLinx in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on BlueLinx from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded BlueLinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include two principal categories: structural and specialty. The Structural products include plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood products used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

