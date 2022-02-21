Advisor Resource Council Trims Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Advisor Resource Council decreased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the quarter. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $2,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 157,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter.

PTLC traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 267,179 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.07 and a 200-day moving average of $39.79.

