Advisor Resource Council Buys 32,110 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,110 shares during the quarter. PubMatic comprises approximately 1.2% of Advisor Resource Council’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in PubMatic were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PUBM. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,989,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth $2,051,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 281.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 62,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 30.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the third quarter worth about $3,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $562,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $1,965,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,036 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,669. 89.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.
About PubMatic
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM).
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.