Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,405,267 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,234,216 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $690,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,551 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.98. 3,590,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,303,724. The company has a market cap of $154.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average is $121.92.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.76.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

