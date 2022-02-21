KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Stake Trimmed by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,152,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 534,862 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,054,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $52,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in KLA by 28.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in KLA by 60.0% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $358.30. 1,368,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,771. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 20.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KLAC. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

