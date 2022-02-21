Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,167,966 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 143,553 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $896,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $388.98. The company had a trading volume of 259,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,762. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $402.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $414.23. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $368.05 and a 12-month high of $463.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COO. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $455.91.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.