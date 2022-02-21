Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$44.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.11.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.
Featured Stories
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Finning International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finning International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.