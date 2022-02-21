Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Receives C$44.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$44.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total transaction of C$115,192.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$38,384.50.

Shares of TSE FTT traded down C$1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$37.57. The stock had a trading volume of 546,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The firm has a market cap of C$5.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$33.57. Finning International has a 52-week low of C$29.71 and a 52-week high of C$40.22.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

