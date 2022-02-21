Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Arie Belldegrun purchased 155,039 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $1,953,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 57,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,241. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.