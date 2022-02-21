Analysts Expect Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) to Announce -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.53) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.
On average, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allogene Therapeutics.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALLO shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allogene Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 60,187 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 17.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 663,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after acquiring an additional 98,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ALLO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.30. 57,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,241. Allogene Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $39.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.
