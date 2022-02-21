Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$44.86.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$48.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price on the stock.

In other Pan American Silver news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.06, for a total value of C$62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$397,878.60. Insiders sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock worth $154,030 in the last 90 days.

Shares of PAAS traded down C$0.76 on Wednesday, hitting C$30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,220. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$31.31. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$26.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

