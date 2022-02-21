Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $1.84 Billion Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,234,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275,611 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises approximately 0.8% of Janus Henderson Group PLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,840,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in Lam Research by 3.6% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $719.30.

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $712.50, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,593,175 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $10.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $569.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,248,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $646.85 and a 200 day moving average of $619.27. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $501.67 and a one year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 78.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

