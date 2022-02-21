Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 139 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after buying an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,441,365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,597,114,000 after purchasing an additional 121,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,683,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,426,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786,660 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,959,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $924,679,000 after purchasing an additional 305,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $123.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,262. The company has a market cap of $85.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $127.51. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $149.78.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.25%.

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock valued at $427,569,373. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.