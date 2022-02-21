Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Sells 2,296 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.7% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $206.68. 602,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,579. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $195.92 and a 12-month high of $241.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.68 and a 200-day moving average of $222.53.

