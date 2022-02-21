Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF were worth $4,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLTB. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,875,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 545.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,609,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,261,000 after buying an additional 1,359,971 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 348.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 17,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 31,683 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLTB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,132. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $52.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

