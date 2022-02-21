Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Has $3.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,536,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,268 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after acquiring an additional 557,059 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,416,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,573,000 after acquiring an additional 225,339 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,468,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,605,000 after acquiring an additional 298,540 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,579,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,216,000 after acquiring an additional 170,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $75.30. 34,752,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,246,816. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $73.53 and a one year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

