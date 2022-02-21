Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 2,494 Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $2,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

FMB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,774. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $57.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th.

