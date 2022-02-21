Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Bought by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 6.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $16,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,786,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $381,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,234 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 533,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,015,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the last quarter.

BOND traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $105.23. 12,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 293,391. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.80. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $104.73 and a twelve month high of $112.27.

