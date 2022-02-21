ERn Financial LLC Purchases 122 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,176,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,605 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,689,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,032 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,835,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,948,000 after purchasing an additional 304,732 shares during the period. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 5,503,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,070 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,209,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,059,000 after purchasing an additional 339,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $143.55. 3,371,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,574,144. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.34.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

