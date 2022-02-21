Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Position Lowered by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 122,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after acquiring an additional 14,944 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 755,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $275,694,000 after acquiring an additional 119,452 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 39.2% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.50.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.10, for a total value of $29,400,161.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 844,466 shares of company stock valued at $298,977,897 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $369.95 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $306.00 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $365.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $354.38.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

