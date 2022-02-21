Cambridge Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,938,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,839,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,682,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247,445 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634,888 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1,661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,912,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $144.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $147.22. The firm has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 170.63%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.44%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.47.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

