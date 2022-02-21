Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $639,000 Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,790 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,388 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,537 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,284,000. Finally, Titus Wealth Management bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $93.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $92.42 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.60 and its 200 day moving average is $110.31.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 260,030 shares of company stock worth $30,180,822. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

