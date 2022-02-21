Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Has $776,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,284 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,670,000 after purchasing an additional 13,207 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,404 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,077 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,221 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 80,267 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $251.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $159.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $256.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $246.38 and a 200-day moving average of $232.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $236.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

