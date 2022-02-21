KB Financial Partners LLC Has $137,000 Stock Position in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT)

KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,338 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Benefitfocus were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BNFT. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $9,091,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 80.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,722 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Benefitfocus in the third quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNFT opened at $10.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $334.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.57. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $16.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Benefitfocus Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

