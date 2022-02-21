Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 95.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,987,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.0% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABBV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.47.

ABBV opened at $144.03 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $254.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.60. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 170.63% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 174,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.23, for a total value of $21,454,343.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 428,916 shares of company stock worth $54,098,615. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

